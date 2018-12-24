ELDC leader pays a visit to Woodhall Spa Post Office

East Lindsey District Council Leader, Councillor Craig Leyland, visited Woodhall Spa Post Office to see first-hand the operation of delivering Christmas post and to pass on early Season’s Greetings to its dedicated, hardworking staff.

Councillor Leyland was shown around the office by Delivery Office Manager and was introduced to the postmen and women, who will be pulling out all the stops to sort and deliver mail in the area over the forthcoming busy Christmas period.

The Festive Season is Royal Mail’s busiest period, as millions of people shop online for gifts as well as sending Christmas cards and parcels.

Royal Mail also plays a key role in e-commerce for many businesses sending goods to customers throughout Christmas shopping season.

Councillor Leyland said: “At no other time is the hard work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period.

“There is a huge amount of effort and dedication that goes into delivering a first class Christmas all over the country.

“It was great to meet the team here at Woodhall Spa and thank them for the extraordinary lengths they will go to ensure Christmas parcels and cards are delivered to loved ones on time, as well as thanking them for delivering our mail services all through the year, in all weathers.”

Daniel Mitchell, Royal Mail Delivery Office Manager, said: “Our postmen and women will be working extremely hard to deliver Christmas parcels, cards, letters and parcels to people in Woodhall Spa and the surrounding area.

“We are grateful that Councillor Leyland visited the office to see our operation and to support the team.

Customers do not need to travel to a Royal Mail Delivery office to pick up parcels if they can’t or do not want to.

They can arrange a redelivery free of charge on a day that is convenient for them (including Saturdays), or Royal Mail can deliver the item to a different address within the same postcode area.

This service can be arranged by calling the number on the “Something for You” card or by visiting our website at www.royalmail.com/redelivery.

Customers can also help Royal Mail ensure that all their letters, cards and parcels are delivered as quickly and efficiently as possible by taking a few easy steps:

• Post early - Avoid disappointment by posting your cards and parcels early.

• Use the postcode - A clearly addressed card or parcel, with a postcode, and return address on the back of the envelope, will ensure quick and efficient delivery.

• Use Special Delivery - For valuable and important packages and parcels guarantee delivery with Royal Mail’s Special Delivery, which means your gift is tracked, traced and insured against loss.

• Wrap parcels well and always give a return address

For more information about Royal Mail’s last recommended posting dates, click here or call 03457 740 740.