ELDC: ‘Check your bin collections over the Christmas period’

East Lindsey residents are being reminded to check their bin collection schedule for the Christmas and New Year period.

For some households there will be a change in collection day, as is usual at this time of year. No collections will be made on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.

Most residents who are scheduled to have their bins collected on December 25, will instead have them collected on Monday, December 24, with the exception of households in Friskney, Wainfleet, Eastville, Steeping, Midville, New Leake, Old Leake, Stickford, and Toynton, who will have their bins collected on Saturday, December 22. The winter schedule also applies to Green Waste collections.

Residents who subscribe to the Green Waste service can put their Christmas tree out for collection at the side of their green bin on the first green waste collection day after Christmas. ELDC will collect one real tree per household, up to 6ft in height and 10cm trunk diameter.

Collection calendars can be viewed online at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/mywastecollections.

Those without internet access can call East Lindsey District Council on 01507 601111.