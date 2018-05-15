ELDC announces feasibility study for Louth industrial estate expansion

East Lindsey District Council has announced two feasibility studies that will look at projects aimed at boosting the economy of the district and creating more jobs - including a major expansion of the Fairfield Industrial Estate in Louth.

The Council has commissioned studies to look at an extension to the Fairfield Industrial Estate in Louth and the creation of exemplar holiday accommodation in Skegness. Both of the projects have previously been identified in East Lindsey District Council’s Economic Action Plan, which identifies projects that will contribute to increased economic growth and prosperity throughout the District.

The study into the extension of the Fairfield Industrial Estate will consider the viability of extending the site from Nottingham Road, to accommodate the development of a 10 acre site for commercial or industrial use.

The Industrial Estate is currently close to capacity and an extension would offer businesses further space to invest in, whether they’re new to the area or already based on the estate.

The exemplar holiday accommodation, if progressed, would be in the form of up to 6 ‘eco-chalets’ at a disused pitch and putt site on the Skegness southern foreshore. The intention is that the chalets will provide year round accommodation for short-term lets with a focus on using renewable forms of energy.

Both studies will provide ELDC with an initial idea on design and costing for both projects, and any constraints they may face.

Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy, Coun Adam Grist, said: “I’m pleased to be able to say that we have commissioned these feasibility studies.

“The industrial estate extension has the potential to significantly grow the economy of the District and this is the latest move we have taken toward achieving the projects identified in our Economic Action Plan.”

Portfolio Holder for the Coastal Economy, Coun Steve Kirk, added: “The exemplar chalet project could bring huge benefits for the economy of the coast.

“If we can prove that year round accommodation in a flood risk zone is achievable in a way that robustly mitigates against flood risk, we can potentially provide a template that other businesses can learn from and adapt.

“This could allow us to extend the visitor season and create those much needed year round employment opportunities.”