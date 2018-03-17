‘Egg’cellent effort from compassionate NHS staff in Lincolnshire this Easter time

Dedicated NHS staff have stepped up to the mark once again to donate hundreds of Easter eggs to less fortunate families in Lincolnshire.

Around 500 of the chocolate treats have been collected over the past few weeks and will be delivered to food banks across the county in time for the Easter celebrations at the end of the month.

The idea was the brainchild of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) staff member Sam McCarthy-Phull, who was the driving force behind last Christmas’s charitable festive food parcel deliveries.

Sam, who works as a clinical education nurse at the Trust, managed to galvanize over 100 different wards and departments to donate a variety of Christmas goodies to food banks last year.

She said that the natural next step was to tap into her colleagues’ caring ethos once again to help spread some Easter cheer.

“I’ve been so impressed with how staff have embraced this idea, it just goes to show how caring and compassionate the people who work for ULHT are.

“We’ve been collecting Easter eggs across the Trust for a couple of months now and they will all be delivered to food banks in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham over the next few days.

“Not everyone can afford luxuries so it’s nice to be able to give families a treat, especially at this time of year.

“I’ve had some lovely feedback about the Christmas hampers we collected last year. A friend of mine who’s a teacher said one of the children received one at school and it really made his day.

“Our staff are committed to providing the best patient care possible and even though we have experienced some real pressures across our hospitals recently, they are still putting others first and going the extra mile.”

Did you receive one of the Christmas food hampers or Easter eggs? Get in touch and let us know what difference it made.