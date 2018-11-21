Woodhall Spa school is top of the class after impressing inspectors

Inspectors have delivered a glowing report on St Hugh’s Preparatory School in Woodhall Spa - awarding it the highest possible grading of ‘excellent’ in all areas.

The ISI (Independent Schools Inspectorate) team visited St Hugh’s in October.

The school - which caters for children up to the age of 13 - passed with flying colours.

Headmaster Chris Ward, said “We are delighted with the results of the inspection.

“It has highlighted the many areas of excellence at St Hugh’s and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the pupils and staff whose hard work and commitment to all we do has been rightly recognised in the report.

“Finally, I would like to thank the parents for their continuing support of the school.”

In their report, inspectors made reference to particular areas of the curriculum as being ‘exceptional’.

The school also met all the standards within the compliance inspection.

The educational quality inspection makes a judgement on the quality of pupils’ academic and other achievements and the quality of pupils’ personal development.

The possible grading for each category is excellent, good, sound or unsatisfactory and St Hugh’s was judged to be excellent in both categories.

The inspectors remarked that the pupils’ progress is ‘above national expectations’.

The report highlighted the fact that the creative writing of all pupils is ‘excellent and sometimes exceptional.’

Reading was identified as a ‘strength’ and in Maths, pupils are ‘numerically agile’ and highly numerate.

On the quality of pupils’ personal development, the children were described as ‘confident and resilient’ with an embedded spiritual awareness and ‘a very strong’ comprehension of a healthy lifestyle’.

The outdoor learning in Forest School was frequently mentioned and demonstrated pupils’ initiative, independence and their ability to work ‘corroboratively’.

Inspectors noted how older pupils are ‘highly aware’ of risks to physical and mental well-being and spoke forcibly about the dangers of illegal drugs, smoking and excessive alcohol.

The report also revealed most pupils who responded to a questionnaire said that they know how to stay safe online.

The inspectors observed lessons, conducted formal interviews with pupils and examined samples of pupils’ work.

They held discussions with members of staff and with a governor, observed extra-curricular activities and attended form meetings and assemblies.