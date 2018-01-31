Tree competition winners at Woodhall

St Andrew’s and St Hugh’s schools took part in the Woodhall Spa Tree Group’s Poster Competition, where there were 138 entries.

The 12 best, chosen by the public and members of the tree group, were made into a calendar, with every entrant receiving a certificate.

Pictured is chairman of the Tree Group, Adrian Wilson, with the pupils who had their posters included in the calendar.

Next year, the tree group is thinking of extending the competition to adults and also allowing photos as well as hand painted posters.