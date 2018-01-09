Traditional lunch for all at Kirkby on Bain

Children, staff and governors of Kirkby on Bain School enjoyed a full, traditional Christmas lunch of roast turkey and all the trimmings in Coningsby Community Hall, provided by the parents.

The meal was followed by entertainment provided by the children to thank those who had helped to cook and serve the food.

The children were then bussed back to school with a variety of treats provided for them to enjoy.

This annual event has been running for more than 30 years and is something all those involved look forward to.