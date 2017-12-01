Terrific team effort secures regional final place for Banovallum

The Year 11 netball team at Horncastle’s Banovallum School finished runners-up in the County Championships.

The team of Emma Leggate, Ami Johnson, Imogen Towers, Maia-Rose Capps, Jamie-Leigh Dixon, Lil Westaway, Ellie Dearden (Y10) and Chloe Leggate (Y9) qualified by coming second in the Coastal and Wolds zone.

They faced four group games in the finals at Skegness and saw off Healing, KEVIGS Louth, Stamford and KGGS before beating local rivals QEGS 10-9 in a thrilling semi final.

In hard fought final, Banovallum produced another terrific team effort but were beaten by Spalding.

The team will represent Lincolnshire in the regional final in January.