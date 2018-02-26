Success at Banovallum race night

Students at Banovallum School in Horncastle have thanked everyone who supported a fund-rasing race night held earlier this month.

The event raised £885 for students who will be taking part in a unique ecological expedition to Croatia this summer as part of Operation Wallacea.

The Year 11 students will be spending time collecting vital data from a national park and from a coastal area.

They are well on the way to raising funding for the trip and the race night was the latest in a number of events.

The race night attracted an enthusiastic turnout of staff, parents and friends.

The students worked hard all evening. They introduced the races, ran a non-alcoholic bar, collected betting slips and organised a raffle.

After the first five races, guests were provided with a chicken supper, cooked by the school’s canteen staff.

It was then onto the next set of races, followed by the raffle draw and the remaining five races.

There were 15 sponsored races and MDM Civil Engineering presented a bottle of champagne to the overall winner, Steve Davey.

Students have thanked the following companies and organisations for their generous support:

Race Sponsors - Mermaid’s Fisheries; SB Barkers; Guardian Group Media; Tattershall Kart Centre; Balcan Lighting Supplies; Robert Bell Estate Agents; Mortons Print; MDM Civil Engineering; Beckett Plumbers; CK Services; Chattertons Solicitors; LR Electrical; PCS Contracting Services and Step-1-Travel

Raffle Prizes were donated by - Tesco; Admiral Rodney; Kenwick Park Golf Club; Kinema In the Woods; David Lloyd Health Centre.