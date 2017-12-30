Success and celebrations at schools are all captured on camera

It was a busy end to a memorable 2017 for our local schools - and not just when it came to tucking away Christmas lunches either!

At Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle, it was a time for reflection - and celebration - with senior prizewinners rewarded for their outstanding efforts.

Children at Edward Richardson Primary School in Tetford enjoyed a Breakfast with Santa event, organised by the PSFA. Photo: John Aron

The prize-giving evening coincided with the re-launch of the Talking Newspaper service - along with the other events - as another successful year ended on a high.

There were plenty of activities and events at Banovallum School.

However, pride of place went to members of a team that saw off strong competition from rival schools - including QEGS - to win the prestigious ‘Project X’ title.

At the other end of the age scale, Bucknall Primary School was the venue for a prize ceremony for winners of a ‘Design A House Of The Future’ competition, organisedby Lovelle Estate Agents.

Some of the volunteers from QEGS who will be putting together the Talking Newspaper in 2018. Photo: John Aron

Simon Jory, Horncastle branch manager of Lovelle, was on hand to present the trophies along with Bucknall headteacher Garth Hicks.

Meanwhile, youngsters at Edward Richard son School in Teford received an early Christmas present when the PSFA organised a ‘Breakfast with Santa’ event.