St Hugh’s pupils hit the high notes!

Pupils from the Woodhall Spa based St Hugh’s Preparatory School’s are celebrating success at recent Music and Drama festivals.

A record number of pupils entered the Lincoln Festival of Music and Drama with many taking first, second and third prizes in their categories.

The school’s Years 7 and 8 orchestral ensemble returnedvictorious after competing in the School Ensemble up to Year 13 category.

In securing first place, they received some very complimentary remarks from the judge.

The ensemble group, together with an individual pupil who won the acting category up to Year 9, were invited back to play at the End of Festival concert which showcased the prize-winning performances.

St Hugh’s Headmaster, Chris Ward said he was delighted with the efforts of all the pupils who took part.

He added: “I am very proud of all our pupils.

“They have worked extremely hard practising their pieces, be it music, prose or poetry and have represented St Hugh’s magnificently.”

•St Hugh’s Woodhall Spa is a leading independent day and boarding Prep School for children aged 2 –13 years.