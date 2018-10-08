St Hugh’s is leading the way

A Woodhall Spa school has been invited to present their pioneering programme which identifies what makes the biggest impact on pupils’ learning.

St Hugh’s embarked on the Visible Learning plus programme over a year ago and has seen remarkable results in pupils’ progress and motivated staff.

Director of Studies at St Hugh’s, Gavin Sinnott, will be presenting the findings at a conference at Wellington College in November and at the Visible Learning World Conference in March next year.

Commenting on the success of the programme, Mr Sinnott says “Like any other school, we want to ensure that we support and challenge our pupils in achieving the best possible results. “