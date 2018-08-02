Sporting stars shine bright as QEGS rounds off term in style

It was all happening during a busy last few days of term at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle.

While staff and pupils reflected on another positive year, it was the turn of the school’s sporting stars to grab the limelight.

Harry Atfield, Year 10, competing in the 200m race. EMN-180730-145754001

The annual Sports Day is always a popular event and this year proved to be no different with some outstanding performances.

Leading the way were the likes of Harry Attfield (Year 10), Callum Kiss (Year 8) and Matthew Spendlove (Year 9).

They all produced impressive displays in races ranging from 200m to 800m.

Meanwhile, the scho9ol has also been hosting some rather special visitors - all the way from China!

Alfie Wetton and Harry Bryant, Year 7, in the track event. EMN-180730-145804001

Students from Beijing Number 171 High School enjoyed an exchange visit.

Thirty three students made the trip from China.

They ‘teamed up’ with students from QEGS for a series of highlights, including a visit to Lincoln Cathedral and Castle.

A group of 60 students enjoyed guided tours of both places, especially a walk along the castle walls and a visit to see the Magna Carta.

Callum Kiss, Year 8, competing in the 100m race. EMN-180730-145857001

The trip was a great opportunity for both sets of students to get to know each other better - and to find out more about the extensive history of some of Lincoln’s most famous sites.

The school ison a summer break but it still promises to be an interesting time as the final countdown is underway for the publication of GCSE and A-Level results.