School admission arrangements for 2019 intake

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed the admission arrangements for community and voluntary controlled schools for the 2019 intake.

Coordinated schemes set out the timetable for applications, offers and the admissions policies for:

community and voluntary controlled primary schools

Spalding High School

admission to the sixth form at Spalding High School.

The arrangements can be seen at: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/admissionsconsultation.

Any objections to these arrangements must be referred to the Schools Adjudicator by 15 May 2018.

The Adjudicator’s website is available at:

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/schools-adjudicator-make-an-objection-appeal-or-referral#objections-to-and-referrals-about-determined-school-admission-arrangements