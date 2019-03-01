Revision returns for Horncastle students

Students at Horncastle’s Banovallum School are already getting down to revision for this year’s exam period.

Saturday revision sessions began in January and are being run until Easter.

The sessions are run by sixth formers from QEGS, but are open to both Banovallum and Queen Elizabeth’s Year 11 students.

There has been a good turnout, with students being able to support each other.

Having had a short break for the February half term holiday, the students will be taking up the sessions once again this Saturday, March 2.