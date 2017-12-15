REVEALED: The Lincolnshire primary schools which fail to meet government standards

These are the Lincolnshire primary schools which fail to meet national targets for pupil progress.
Pupils' development by the age of 11 is measured by the Department for Education, who found 511 schools in England which had fewer than 65 per cent of children reaching the minimum expected standards in core subjects including reading, writing and maths.
In Lincolnshire these were:
The Fourfields Church of England School, Sutterton, Boston, Lincolnshire
The Morton Church of England (Controlled) Primary School, Bourne,
Lincolnshire
White's Wood Academy, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire
Ancaster CofE Primary School, Grantham, Lincolnshire
The Colsterworth Church of England Primary School, Grantham,
Lincolnshire
The Harlaxton Church of England Primary School, Grantham, Lincolnshire
Brant Broughton Church of England and Methodist Primary School, Lincoln,
Lincolnshire
Digby Church of England School, Lincoln, Lincolnshire
Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln, Lincolnshire
Ingham Primary School, Lincoln, Lincolnshire
North Cockerington Church of England Primary School, Louth, Lincolnshire
Osgodby Primary School, Market Rasen, Lincolnshire
The Skegness Seathorne Primary School, Skegness, Lincolnshire
Long Sutton Primary School, Spalding, Lincolnshire
Lutton St Nicholas Primary School, Spalding, Lincolnshire
Surfleet Primary School, Spalding, Lincolnshire
Sutton St James Community Primary School, Spalding, Lincolnshire
St George's Church of England Aided Primary School, Stamford,
Lincolnshire