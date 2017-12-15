REVEALED: The Lincolnshire primary schools which fail to meet government standards

These are the Lincolnshire primary schools which fail to meet national targets for pupil progress.

Pupils' development by the age of 11 is measured by the Department for Education, who found 511 schools in England which had fewer than 65 per cent of children reaching the minimum expected standards in core subjects including reading, writing and maths.

In Lincolnshire these were:

The Fourfields Church of England School, Sutterton, Boston, Lincolnshire

The Morton Church of England (Controlled) Primary School, Bourne,

Lincolnshire

White's Wood Academy, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire

Ancaster CofE Primary School, Grantham, Lincolnshire

The Colsterworth Church of England Primary School, Grantham,

Lincolnshire

The Harlaxton Church of England Primary School, Grantham, Lincolnshire

Brant Broughton Church of England and Methodist Primary School, Lincoln,

Lincolnshire

Digby Church of England School, Lincoln, Lincolnshire

Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln, Lincolnshire

Ingham Primary School, Lincoln, Lincolnshire

North Cockerington Church of England Primary School, Louth, Lincolnshire

Osgodby Primary School, Market Rasen, Lincolnshire

The Skegness Seathorne Primary School, Skegness, Lincolnshire

Long Sutton Primary School, Spalding, Lincolnshire

Lutton St Nicholas Primary School, Spalding, Lincolnshire

Surfleet Primary School, Spalding, Lincolnshire

Sutton St James Community Primary School, Spalding, Lincolnshire

St George's Church of England Aided Primary School, Stamford,

Lincolnshire