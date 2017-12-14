Pupils get in the pink at Woodhall Spa

Pupils at St Hugh’s Prep School in Woodhall Spa raised more than £600 for charity in just one day.

This term’s charity is Breast Cancer Now and the whole school were asked to wear an item of pink clothing in exchange for a £1 donation.

In addition, three pupils made 50 pink ribbon pins, in their break times, and raised £50.

There was also a Name the Pink Teddy competition, which was won by a member of staff and it is now a permanent resident of the Boarding House.

Headmaster of St Hugh’s, Chris Ward, said; “This is a wonderful effort by the pupils.

“Led by one of our Year 8 pupils, Horatio, they have all shown tremendous ingenuity, creativity and leadership in raising this substantial amount for Breast Cancer Now.”