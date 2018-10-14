Pride of place for safety banner

A poster reminding drivers and pedestrians to keep safe on our roads will be proudly displayed outside the village primary school.

As part of the 2018 Child Safety Week, Wilkin Chapman solicitors launched a road safety ‘design a banner’ competition.

There were scores of entries, but the judges selected St Michael’s Church of England Primary School as the winner.

Supported in central Lincolnshire by the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership and the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, schools across the area were asked to encourage pupils to submit banner designs.

The school’s winning design has now been printed up and the school has also received 60 hi-vis vests for pupils to wear.

The prizes were presented by Steve Hennegan, a partner with the Personal Injury department at Wilkin Chapman solicitors.

He thanked all those involved and added: “There is no doubt that the safety of our children is paramount.

“With an increasing number of vehicles on our roads, it is vital that both drivers and young pedestrians are reminded of the need to be aware of each other, especially around schools.

Mr Hennegan continued: “In launching the competition, our aim was to prompt the children to think about what they can do to be more aware of their own safety, while creating posters that will remind others – and they have certainly done that with these great posters.

“We also thank the support of our partners in spreading the word about safety and the competition.”

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance is currently running an awareness campaign in schools, with suggestions of how pupils and staff can help to raise some of the ambucopter’s £2.5 million annual running costs.

That figure is set to rise to £4million as the service plans to go 24/7 next year.

Faye Nam, the Air Ambulance’s Lincolnshire Community Fundraiser said: “We currently average three calls a day, which is 1,000 a year.

“These calls are to all ages and to not only road accidents, but sports and leisure and other medical emergencies as well.