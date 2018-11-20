Praise for new senior leadership team

Meet this year’s Student Senior Leadership Team at Banovallum School, chosen following a rigorous selection process. The successful candidates were: Laura Walton (Head Girl); Charles McNab (Head Boy); Phoenix van Landeghem (Deputy Head Girl) and Jack Shaw (Deputy Head Boy).

Headteacher, Grant Edgar said, “They can be very proud of achieving these prestigious positions.” The quartet were presented with new blazers and local silversmith Andrew Poole, whose children attended Banovallum, is working with the school to produce unique badges for the positions.