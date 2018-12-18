Picture gallery: Horncastle QEGS students present The Wizard of Oz

Talented students at Horncastle’s Queen Elizabeth Granmar School followed the yellow brick road to success last week.

Set to the music of a live orchestra, the production showcased talent both on and off the stage.

'Follow the Yellow Brick Road'

Teacher Mr Watkins, who directed the show, said: “There has been a really exciting atmosphere surrounding the production since the initial announcement.

“All staff and students involved have been in rehearsals since September and everyone has committed so much time and energy to ensure a truly spectacular show.

“Directing the show has been an absolute joy, due to the energy and passion from all the students involved. We are extremely proud.”