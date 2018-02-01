Old School House helping to raise funds for QEGS student

A bingo and supper evening will be held at the Old School House in Horncastle on Saturday (February 3) to raise money for a Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School student’s trip of a lifetime.

Emily Smith will be heading to Central American countries Costa Rica and Nicaragua later this year as part of the World Challenge.

Students from QEGS have visited various parts of the world in previous years - including Nepal and Africa.

Jane Reed, owner of the Old School House, says she is delighted to be helping Emily.

The World Challenge is designed to take teenagers out of their ‘comfort zone.’

While in Central America, Emily will have the chance to hike through jungles brimming with wildlife including electric green frogs and slow-moving sloths.

There is a chance to fly above the canopy on zip wires, ride white water rivers and snorkel with tropical fish.

There is also an option to head out by boat to spot whales, dolphins and sea turtles and climb dormant volcanoes.

Students must raise the cost of the trip themselves,.

• It will be ‘eyes down’ on Saturday at 7pm. Supper will feature popadoms, pickles, curry and a drink.

Tickets (£20 per person and £12 for age 15 and under) include the price of the supper and a drink.

They are available from the venue on 01507 524723.