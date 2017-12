It’s never too early to start teaching children about road safety.

In Horncastle, officers from the town’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have regularly visited a number of nurseries and schools.

And this week, PCSO Nigel Wass popped into Tree Tops Nursery to reward some very happy youngsters for their work on road safety this term.

PCSO Wass , who sent on this photograph to the News, said: “It was great to visit the nursery. The children really have worked hard.”