Model designed by Banovallum students takes first prize

Students from Banovallum School have teamed up with the RAF to design and build their very own rocket-powered car.

The school’s Design & Technology Department welcomed the RAF for a Year 7 Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths (STEM) morning.

The theme was to design and build the fastest rocket car.

In the weeks up to the STEM Day, Year 7 students had been working in teams to produce the most aerodynamic and quickest car.

They winning team would qualify for the regional finals of the competition in April at RAF Waddington.

Six RAF personnel from Waddington had provided support for the project and on the STEM day supervised the firing of the rockets to ensure that Health and Safety was maintained.

The winners - with a car named ‘Jeff’ - were George Shepherd, Ethan Wagner and Morgan Jones and they will go on to represent the school in the regional finals.

Second, with ‘Doominator’ were Connor Robinson, Jake Holmes, Alex Ruhier and James Ashley and in third place was ‘HVFS’ designed by Freya Basham, Victoria Lee, Heidi Hickson and Scarlet Bellwood

Head of CADT at Banovallum, Tom Bollan said: “This is an excellent way for the students to put their design work into practice.

“Thanks to RAF Waddington and Dendrite for supporting the project. Further thanks go to Jared Boddy who has acted as a peer mentor for the students”

Banovallum headteacher, Grant Edgar, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our students. Hopefully, this will inspire some of them to pursue a STEM based career.”