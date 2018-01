Students from Banovallum School in Horncastle enjoyed an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby.

The visit was a result of Banovallum winning the county-wide Project X competition, which saw students design their own model aircraft.

The students saw many of the iconic aircraft at the BBMF.

One of the students, Christopher Taylor, said: “ To be able to see up close the aircraft and think about the history was really inspiring.”