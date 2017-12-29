Horncastle students re-launch Talking Newspaper

Students at Horncastle’s Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School were so inspired by a visit from Keith Kelsey, they decided to re-launch their Talking Newspaper Service.

Mr Kelsey, who lives in Horncastle, has impaired vision and spoke at a school assembly about his life.

Now, volunteers from Years 8 and 9 have come forward to re-launch the service.

Every week, they will record audio of a selection of articles from the local press, including the Horncastle News.

The records will be duplicated on a USB memory stick and placed in free post envelopes, ready for the Royal Mail to deliver.,

The audio can be played via any USB friendly device, such as a home computer or lap top.

A QEGS spokeswoman said: “The aim is for recordings to be with listeners by Saturday each week to enjoy during the weekend.

“We are very grateful to the Horncastle News who have allowed us to include the content of their publication and we will also include some of our school news items.”

The Talking Newspaper is designed to benefit anyone who may be visually impaired or unable to read a traditional newspaper.

The service is free of charge and anyone interested should contact 01707 522465 or emnail TN@QEGS.lincs,sch.uk.

The school is also grateful to financial support from the Ulverscroft Foundation who donated funding for new equipment.

Training and support has been provided by the Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society.

The Society’s Sight Impairment officer, Angie Sanderson, and volunteer Eve Roach were delighted to spend a couple of afternoons with students.

They said: “It was a great opportunity to give the students some awareness of sight impairment and the difficulties people face .

“The students all took part in a knowledge awareness quiz and spent time wearing simulation glasses to experience the level of sight some people have. They experienced how the simplest of tasks like making a cup of tea with no sight becomes an issue.”