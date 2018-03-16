Horncastle police step up patrols as complaints continue over parking

Horncastle Police stress they are stepping up patrols in response to on-going complaints about parking issues outside two of the town’s schools.

The News revealed last month that police and County Council Traffic Enforcement Officers were cracking down on ‘indiscriminate parking’ on Bowl Alley Lane.

The action followed concerns expressed by residents and local councillors about parking issues, particularly at the start and end of the school day.

Horncastle Community Primary School and St Lawrence School are located off Bowl Alley Lane.

In the last couple of weeks, the News has been sent photographs, which according to residents, say parking is still an issue.

One resident - who did want to be named - said cars were often blocking Bowl Alley Lane, pavements and entrances to the two schools.

He said he had seen Enforcement Officers operating in the area but said ‘they can’t ticket everyone.’

PCSO Nigel Wass said patrols had been increased and confirmed Enforcement Officers had issued ‘a number of tickets.’

He added: “We are aware of the issues and we are liaising with Enforcement Officers.

“We are doing everything we can but, like us, they (Enforcement Officers) have other priorities.

“Parking outside schools is not just a problem in Horncastle.”

Restrictions - including yellow lines - are in place on Bowl Alley Lane but many people say they are being ignored.

Pauline Watson said: “People seem determined to drop their children off as close to the school as possible.

“However, they don’t think about the impact that can have on everyone else.”

Andrew Wilson said: “Cars are parked outside the entrance to school when other children are trying to walk in.

“I’ve see mums with pushchairs have to step into the road because cards are parked on pavements.

“There have been some very angry exchanges.”

Parking is also an issue on neighbouring streets including Stanhope Road and Louth Road.

Residents claim driveways are often blocked while ‘double-parked’ vehicles create access issue.

Meanwhile, PCSO Wass also confirmed there was support for a new pedestrian crossing being installed in Louth Road.

Louth Road (A153) is one of the main access routes into Horncastle and can be difficult to cross, especially at busy times of the day.

Demand for a new crossing could increase as a large number of new homes are due to be built in the area.

Drivers who persistently flout parking regulations outside the schools could face fines of up to £2,000 - or even a ban from the area at certain times of the day.

That is the warning from police who could issue Community Protection Notices against persistent offenders.

The orders are part of legislation to combat anti-social behaviour.

Warnings form the initial part of an order but if problems continue individuals can be fined up to £2,000 and/or face a ban at specific times.

PCSO Wass said: “If individuals ignore warnings, we will take further action.”