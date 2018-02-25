Horncastle PCSO pay visit to Horncastle nursey

How many toddlers can you squeeze into the back of a police van?

Just ask children who attend Wellies Nursery in Horncastle for the answer.

PCSO’s Teresa Key and Nigel Wass called in at the nursery last Wednesday.

The visit coincided with the children producing their own map of Horncastle.

The two officers delivered a talk, designed to help children stay safe on pavements, where to play, and how to cross the road.

Judging by the photograph, the children - and staff - enjoyed the visit and the chance to inspect Horncastle Police’s new van.