Ho ho Ho-ly Trinity gets into the festive spirit thanks to Friends

Children at Tattershall’s Holy Trinity Primary School have been getting into the seasonal spirit with their festive fayre and a visit from Santa for breakfast.

The Christmas Fayre was well supported.

Evie Nixon, Alison Aranda and Daisy Pexton with wooden decorations made by pupils. PHOTO: David Dawson. EMN-170312-211304001

Children had the opportunity to pay a visit to Santa in his grotto, choose and wrap a surprise gift for their parents in the ‘Secret Santa’ room, or try their luck on a variety of games stalls.

There was even an auction for a giant elf!

As always, the raffle proved very popular, with some great prizes including donations from Tattershall Farm Park, Sundown Adventure Land and Twin Lakes theme park, plus food hampers and other treats.

The event raised £715.00 for the Friends of the School Association, which will be used to benefit the pupils by providing additional resources for the school.

Archie, George and Henry Smith with Santa and his helper Anne Simons. PHOTO: DAVID DAWSON. EMN-170312-211315001

Santa made a return visit to the school the following week, when 102 pupils and their siblings sat down to enjoy a two-course breakfast with Santa. The children also got to decorate a reindeer for their Christmas tree and watch a Christmas movie.

“We would like to thank both Tattershall Co-op and Barracks Post Office for kindly making a donation towards the breakfast food,” said Jacqui Wylie, chairman of the Friends group, “and to Coningsby and Tattershall Lions for sending Santa!”

• See next week’s paper for more festive pictures from our local schools.

Poppy Davidson-Beevers , Luke Wagstaff and Lily Payne have fun at the fair with the balloons. PHOTO: DAVID DAWSON. EMN-170312-211242001

Nicola Carr and Holly Carr play their cards right at the fair. PICTURE: DAVID DAWSON. EMN-170312-211253001.