Hitting the high notes at Bano’

Students from Banovallum School’s music department hit all the right notes last month - and proved there could be some stars in the making.

The month started with a group of Year 7 and Year 8 students performing for the first time as a school jazz band at the Music for Youth Regional Festival.

Bano Jazz shared the stage with another local jazz band, T-Jazz, and performed two joint numbers and several on their own.

Bano Jazz earned high praise and it was also terrific watching other local community and school groups perform a huge variety of music.

The following week featured the Year 11 Gig, an annual show with students from the Year 11 music class planning, developing and delivering the event.

They took centre stage to perform well known foot tapping and sing-along hits from the 60s through to 2018.

The students also took control of the sound systems and front of house - helping guarantee the audience a great show.

All the Year 11 class members worked as a team and collaborated with younger students, offering mentoring and help.

It was great to see students from Year 7 through to Year 9 wanting to take part - a sign of a positive future.

Away from music, six students from attended the annual Lincolnshire Oxbridge Conference at LSST School in Lincoln.

The students were able to to gain an insight into what it would be like to study at university with a particular focus on applying to Oxford or Cambridge.

Students listened to talks from representatives from both universities and found out more about the application for both STEM and Arts/Humanities subjects.

Overall, it was a very valuable experience and the school hopes it inspired the students to continue their studies after the age of 18.

Meanwhile, more than 80 members of the public, friends and family participated in a chocolate bingo event.

The event raised money for the 12 students taking part in the Operation Wallacea expedition to Croatia this summer.

Other students had supported the evening by participating in a non- uniform day in February which raised the funds to buy the chocolate for prizes at the bingo.

Students organised refreshments on the night. During the build up to the event, they had contacted various companies to request raffle prizes.

In total, the event raised an impressive £550.

Companies that contributed prizes included; Admiral Rodney, Horncastle; Chattertons, Horncastle; Archers Fish and Chip shop, Woodhall Spa; The Co-op, Woodhall Spa; MDM Engineering, Lincs; David Lloyd Fitness , Burton Water; Rand Farm Park, Butlins, Skegness.