Good, Good and Good again - fantastic result for Banovallum School

Banovallum School head Grant Edgar has delivered a vote of thanks to staff, students, governors and parents for helping deliver ‘a fantastic outcome’ after the publication of a glowing Ofsted report.

The school has been rated as ‘Good’ in four out of five categories, with inspectors impressed by a whole raft of standards and achievements.

The sparks really are flying as Year 9 pupil Ollie Robinson shows his skills while working at the schools forge. Picture: John Aron

Mr Edgar, who has only been in the post since last summer, described the report as ‘an excellent outcome for the school and a positive outcome for Horncastle and the wider community’.

He told the News: “I am delighted Banovallum has been classed as a ‘Good’ school.

“In the current climate, a Good grade is an incredible achievement and it is a vindication of the hard work and dedication of all the staff at the school.

“The students were praised for wearing their uniform with pride and for their excellent behaviour and manners.

“The school was described as a calm environment with students behaving maturely and showing consideration for others.

“They (students) were outstanding over the two days of the inspection, a real credit to themselves, the school and their parents.

“Not only is this an excellent outcome for the school, it is a positive outcome for Horncastle and the wider community.

“It means that the town is now served by three excellent schools and the young people of Horncastle are getting the best possible education.

“This augurs well for the future.

“Thank you to all staff, students, governors and parents/carers who have played their part in delivering a fantastic outcome.”

Inspectors praised an inspiring leadership team and the quality of a supportive teachers.

The report states: “Leaders ensure that pupils’ wellbeing and welfare are central to life at Banovallum, including that of the most vulnerable pupils who are also very well supported.

“Pupils feel safe and well cared for. All pupils who spoke to inspectors confirmed this. They also told inspectors that bullying is very rare, and that if any does take place it’s dealt with well by adults and anti-bullying ambassadors.”

The report highlighted the high standards of behaviour, and praised governors for playing a ‘key role in the rapid pace of improvements.’

The one area that requires improvement is ‘outcomes for pupils’ although the report notes much better progress was now being made in many subjects compared with previous years.

Mr Edgar praised the work of predecessor Nicki Shore and Kevin McLean who retired as deputy head at Christmas after 23 years’ service.

Student Grace Evison (13) said she thought Banovallum was a brilliant school and ‘looked forward to every single lesson.’

Chair of Governors Wendy Ireland said a lot of hard work had gone into driving up standards.

She vowed no-one would ‘rest on their laurels’ and said the next target was an ‘outstanding rating.’