Famous five at Woodhall Spa school

Five pupils from St Hugh’s Prep School in Woodhall Spa are celebrating after gaining a bumper crop of scholarships to their future schools.

Last half-term, the Year 8 pupils were assessed by the independent senior schools with all five being awarded top scholarships:

•Bridie M – Sports Scholarship to Lincoln Minster & Worksop College

•Emily R – Music Scholarship to Repton

•Grace P – Drama Scholarship to Repton

•Molly R – Drama Scholarship to Repton

•Nathan H – Sports Scholarship to Taunton School

St Hugh’s is a non-selective, co-educational school, which is ranked as one of the top 10 best value prep schools in the Good Schools Guide.

Headteacher Chris Ward said: “We are extremely proud of the pupils who have excelled across the full range of disciplines including music, sport and drama. This success is testament to all their hard work, and to the dedication and commitment of our teachers.”