Family of Coningsby girl determined to put focus on alopecia

The family of an eight-year-old girl from Coningsby who suffers from alopecia is being helped by her friends at a Sleaford gymnastics club to raise awareness about the little-understood condition.

Amira Bell was diagnosed with the sudden hair loss condition two months ago but mum, Emma (34) admits there is little information around for suffers.

Emma is planning to do a ‘colour obstacle run’ in Sheffield in June next year and has set up a Justgiving page in the hope of raising at least the £350 cost of making a wig for a child.

She said a friend is cutting their hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair for health reasons.

The family are in the process of getting a detailed diagnosis from a specialist.

Emma said: “There is no real information out there apart from a Facebook page I have found set up for parents.

“It (alopecia) is more common than you realise and yet there is not a lot of support out there.

“I noticed the hair loss a couple of years ago and thought it was an allergy to hair clips but over the last year it has been horrendous.

“Emotionally, Amira has not been too bad. She has bad days, but I can still disguise by brushing her remaining hair carefully. If that changes, I don’t know.”

Coach Sammi Emsley, of Sleaford Gymnastics Club, has already shown her support.

Sammi underwent a recent weight loss regime having overcome a knee injury and thought she would do something to mark the occasion.

She was challenged by one of her kit suppliers to do a ‘giant circle’ – swinging over in a 360 degree arc on the high bar – in return for a £20 donation to her choice of charity.

She completed the maneouvre with ease – videoed on Facebook – and she chose to raise awareness for alopecia and donate to the Little Princess Trust.

She said: “There is a lot of ignorance about alopecia with people thinking that the children have cancer or something.”