Tattershall student Charlie takes top spot in book review competition

Key Stage 4 student Charlie Melson, was one of six winners who received their award at a ceremony held at the British Library.

The winners, who ranged from a Reception pupil right through to a Sixth Form student, were joined by their families for the exclusive event, which also included a VIP tour of the world-famous library.

As part of the competition, which was open to the Trust’s 12,000 pupils, students were invited to submit their own imaginative and creative book reviews based on a recommended reading list set for their own Key Stage.

Charlie was presented with a certificate of achievement and a golden ticket, which entitles him to a £50 book voucher, along with £100 worth of books for the school’s library.

Competition judges included the Trust’s Director of Education Simon Rose, who said: “We have seen a fantastic range of entries, from written pieces to creative posters.

“To attend a private awards ceremony at the British Library was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our winners and their parents.

“Congratulations to every one of our winners, the judges certainly had a tough decision to make.”