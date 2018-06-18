Cathedral teaches the teachers on heritage

After the success of its wildly popular teacher training day earlier this year, Lincoln Cathedral hosted another free training session last week to help teachers and schoolchildren develop an understanding of their local heritage and its significance.

The practical session gave teachers the chance to explore the history of the area using maps and aerial photographs of Lincoln from its archives.

Facilitated by Historic England, the programme has been running since September 2012 in eight regions across England.

Leading the training day was the Lincoln Cathedral Connected project; a Heritage Lottery Fund-backed project to improve the cathedral’s setting and visitor experience.

Connected aims to engage people in the cathedral’s past, archaeology and architecture through activities and events to educate, inspire and inform.

Sally Bleasdale, education outreach officer at Lincoln Cathedral, said: “After the popularity of our last training day with Historic England and the multitude of requests we received for another one, we were really pleased to be able to host another session.

“Lincoln Cathedral and the city itself has so much history and we have developed many school resources specific to the Lincoln area tailored to the new history curriculum.

“These sessions are the perfect opportunity for us to give educators the tools to enable them to carry out enquiry-based learning activities based around a local heritage site.”

Another session, free to teachers and students from all schools, is planned for the autumn term.

To register interest for the future sessions email education@lincolncathedral.com