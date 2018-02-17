Business breakfast proves a hit

Horncastle’s St Lawrence School invited local businesses to join them for breakfast last week to help dispel the myth that special educational needs and disabled (SEND) people are ‘unemployable’.

It was reported last year that nationally, only 1.7% of people with SEND are in some sort of paid employment.

Representatives from national companies Tesco and the Co-op joined local businesses including The Bull, Lewys of Horncastle, Mortons and the Vet on the Corner to discover what opportunities they can offer Key Stage 4 students - and what the students will offer them in return.

Mark Campling, from Play Spaces Ltd, has been offering work placements to students for over five years and his message was: “Don’t assume, they will surprise you”.

St Lawrence is part of the Lincolnshire Wolds Federation which plans to run similar events across East Lindsey,

• Anyone who can offer work experience to a student- with support from school - should contact 01507 522563.