Barnes Wallis students ring a bell with Prince Charles

It’s not every day you get to meet a member of the Royal family - and teach them a new skill as well.

However, that’s exactly what happened to students at Barnes Wallis Academy when HRH Prince Charles visited Tattersall last month

The Prince of Wales met with a number of lucky students from the Academy which is part of the David Ross Education Trust.

Prince Charles, who is President of the National Trust, had the chance to meet members of the local community who had been invited to attend the exclusive event at Tattershall Castle.

As part of the visit, Prince Charles enjoyed a tour of the landmark, where he admired historic graffiti scratched into the stonework and viewed tapestries.

Following his tour of the castle, Prince Charles visited the nearby Collegiate Church of the Holy Trinity, where he met students from the Academy who told him about life in their community.

Bryony Curley, a Year 8 student at Barnes Wallis Academy, is a bell ringer at the church.

She said: “I was so excited that Prince Charles visited the church where I ring the bells every week.

“We spoke all about bell ringing, and I couldn’t believe it when His Royal Highness actually had a go himself!

“I’ll never forget this day. It was an amazing opportunity for us.”

Emma Day, principal at Barnes Wallis Academy, said: “It has been an absolute honour for our students to meet the Prince of Wales.

“It is not every day that a member of the Royal Family takes part in a visit right on your doorstep.

“The students thoroughly enjoyed meeting the Prince, and I am sure that they will never forget this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Meanwhile, the U15 girls hockey team from Barnes Wallis is celebrating after winning a major title.

They were among students from 10 of the David Ross Education Trust’s secondary academies competing in the 2018 Hockey Spring Cup at Nottingham Hockey Centre.

Students from Corby Glen’s Charles Read Academy, Loughborough’s Charnwood College, Grimsby’s Havelock Academy and Humberston Academy, Spilsby’s King Edward VI Academy, Corby’s Lodge Park Academy, Northampton’s Malcolm Arnold Academy, Lincolnshire’s Skegness Grammar School and Kirton’s Thomas Middlecott Academy competed in a number of hockey tournaments in a bid to secure one of the prestigious trophies.

Following tense competition, Barnes Wallis secured their age group title.

Team GB and England Under 21s hockey player, Josh Pavis, was on hand to offer the students valuable advice.