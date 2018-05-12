Barnes Wallis in double triumph

It’s celebration time at Tattershall’s Barnes Wallis Academy after a dazzling double.

The Academy is part of the David Ross Education Trust which held its Inspiration Awards for Teaching Excellence recently.

A gala dinner, held at the Trust’s Northampton secondary school, Malcolm Arnold Academy, celebrated the outstanding work of exceptional teachers, teaching assistants and non-teaching staff across the Trust’s 34 academies.

Barnes Wallis won the prestigious Secondary Academy of the Year Award while Sue Wells took the Secondary Teaching Assistant of the Year Award.

Regarding the first award - sponsored by Stem Architects – judges said Barnes Wallis had a clear set of strong community values which underpinned the school’s ethos.

Judges added the Academy’s recent transformation had been built on ‘excellent relationships’ with pupils and parents which contributed significantly to the positive atmosphere in the classroom and around the school.

Judges said: “Pupils and staff are actively engaged in volunteering in the community, helping to make this academy the school of choice in the locality.”

Meanwhile, Ms Wells was praised for going ‘above and beyond’ in her role as a teaching assistant.

Guests at the awards were told: “Sue actively engages and collaborates with teachers, parents and other professionals in supporting students’ learning development.

“She has shown a continuing commitment to the learning goals of her students and the ethos and values of her school.

“She regularly goes above and beyond her role,and her passion for teaching is not only seen in her planning but through the respect her students and colleagues at Barnes Wallis Academy have for her. “

The double success highlighted the improvements made at Barnes Wallis in recent months and will have delighted Principal Emma Day who has played a key role in the process.

The school - then known as Gartree Community School - was placed in special measures in 2012 and there were even rumours about its future.

It converted to academy status on September 1, 2014 and was renamed.

The awards ceremony was funded by sponsors’ donations and guests included Sir Hugh Robertson, Chair of the British Olympic Association,