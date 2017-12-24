Barnes Wallis has it all boxed up to help

Students and staff at Tattershall’s Barnes Wallis Academy have been busy putting together shoeboxes filled with Christmas gifts and items, ready to be sent across the world.

As part of the Rotary Shoebox Appeal, which aims to deliver gifts to underprivileged children living in different countries, students have donated toys, books, toiletries and teddies for children of all ages to enjoy.

Emma Day, Principal at the Academy which is part of the David Ross Education Trust, said: “We have a very strong community spirit and encourage our students to help others in need.

“Working on community projects such as the Rotary Shoebox Appeal helps our students to give back to the local community and beyond, whilst gaining vital skills that will help them to get on in life and reach their full potential.

“I am extremely proud of the amount of generosity shown by the students and staff who have donated items to this project.”

Each year, students and staff at Barnes Wallis complete at least two community service projects as part of the academy’s Interact Club.

With thanks to the support of the Rotary Club of Woodhall Spa, students work closely with local residents to put the skills and talent on offer at the academy to good use within the local community.

Tabitha Wells, a student at Barnes Wallis , said: “I love being a part of the Interact Club.

“It is a great feeling to know that you are making a big difference to someone else’s life.”

•The Trust says that while providing Barnes Wallis students with a world-class education, being at the heart of the community encourages pupils to leave school as ‘well-rounded individuals and valued members of society.’