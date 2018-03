Woodhall Spa Library held a competition to name their ‘Bookstart Bear’.

Staff chose the winning name ‘Barnaby Bookstart’, as suggested by 10-year-old Jazmin Plater.

Jazmin, who is pictured above, won a book voucher to spend at The Book Fayre @thebookfayre, an independently owned bookshop in Woodhall Spa.

Pre-school children can enjoy Bookstart storytime and rhymetime sessions at Woodhall Spa Library every Tuesday 2pm-2.30pm and every Friday 10.30am – 11am.