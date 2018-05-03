Banovallum students star in Youth Festival

Students from Banovallum School enjoyed a starring role in the Emerge Festival in Horncastle.

After eight months of planning and rehearsing, students from Years 7 to 10 led the festival which also included young performers from the town’s Lion Theatre.

They delivered a full day of activities and performances which were designed to celebrate the works of Shakespeare.

The festival began with a 15 minute interpretation of Hamlet in St Mary’s Church while the final curtain came down at The Lion Theatre with a variety of performances.

That closing performance included a ‘physical theatre ‘ Death Montage featuring poetry, song, monologues - and a modern adaptation of ‘Much Ado About Prom’.

Students also produced an all-day wrap-around festival in the community centre, which included drama workshops, a sword-fighting workshop, an art expedition and even a Shakespeare-style photo booth!

The students also developed and highlighted their leadership and organisational skills.

They employed local musicians to help with the entertainment and graffiti-artists to teach everyone involved.

The festival also included medieval artefacts, refreshments and even sunshine!

It was one of 12 similar events taking place around the county as part of a major three year project to encourage more young people to get involved in their communities.

All the events were free to the public to the public and were staged in collaboration with ‘The MightyCreatives, Spirit of 2012’ and Eggbox Theatre.

A Banovallum spokesman said: “As well as enjoying the day, our students achieved an Arts Award qualification for their fantastic efforts!”

Meanwhile, students from the school are celebrating after picking up a prestigious award in the county finals of the Young Enterprise event.

The team of Maia-Rose Capps, Jade Flynn, Harvey Hare and Ami Johnson competed against 12 schools at the Lincolnshire Showground.