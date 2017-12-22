Banovallum School students impress in cross country event

Students from Banovallum School competed in the Coastal and Wolds cross country competition at Hubbards Hills, Louth.

Despite the extremely cold weather the students rose to the challenge and performed well.

Notable successes were the Y7 boys team (3rd overall), Evie Brookes(Y8) who came 1st in the junior girls and Declan Templeton who took 2nd in the Y7 boys competition.

Overall, seven students qualified to represent Coastal and Wolds ‘superzone’ at the County Championships at Burghley House next month.