Banovallum School gearing up for big events

Banovallum School has released more details of fund raising initiatives to help students take part in a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Croatia this July.

As revealed in the News last week, a team of students and staff will be helping to collect data for a vital ecological and maritime research programme.

The 14 students must raise £1,800 each and are well on their way to the target following some determined efforts ranging from cake sales to sponsored runs.

A number of events are planned over the coming weeks to help boost the final total, starting with a race night on Friday, December 2.

That will be followed by a ‘Bags2School’ event from February 5-9 when students will be asked to bring in adults and children’s clothing, soft toes, shoes, belts and handbags.

Also on February 9, the school will be staging a non-uniform day with students paying £1 if they don’t wear uniform - and £2 if they do! A cake sale will also be held in the student reception area.

On Thursday March 1, there will be a Lincs Fashion Show with tickets priced at £3. Items of fashion will be available at discounted prices. Doors open at 6.30pm. There will be a raffle and refreshments..

On Friday, March 23, the school will host a ‘Chocolate Bingo’ event. The price of a ticket is £4 including ten games and a bonus game.

•Details of all events are available from the school.