A-Levels: Smiles all round as QEGS students open results

Head boy Karan Gupta sported one of the widest smiles as students at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, in Horncastle, celebrated some impressive A-Level results today (Thursday).

Students and parents started queuing before 7.30am to open the all-important envelopes.

All smiles for George Littleworth, Olly Hunt, Hugo Finlley and Ben Robinson

And, it really was a case of many of them signing and dancing in the rain!

Karan secured four A stars and will head off to Trinity College Cambridge to study medicine.

As our pictures taken by John Aron show, headteacher Heather Payne was among the first people to congratulate Karan and the other students.

When it comes to exam results, QEGS is regularly ranked among the leading schools in the county.

Becky Ravencroft got two A's and a B, and Yasmin Hill got a B and two C's.

The school is expected to release a full statement commenting on the results later today.

Next Thursday, of course, it will be the turn of GCSE students at QEGS, Banovallum School and the Barnes Wallis Academy in Coningsby/Tattershall.

Happy hug for this student after collecting his results.