Easter exploration at Horncastle Church

Explore the story of Easter in St Mary’s Church during Holy Week.

From Monday March 26 to Saturday March 31, the church will have large interactive prayer stations that allow you to journey through the key events of Holy Week - Palm Sunday, The Washing of the Disciples’ Feet, The Last Supper, Gethsemane, The Cross and The Resurrection.

Prayer stations in St Mary's Church EMN-180320-135124001

The Rev Samantha Parsons said: “The stations have quiet activities that are aimed at all ages, so it’s a great opportunity to bring children in and allow them to explore the Easter story.

“All are welcome to come in and look around.”

There is still time for children to take part in the Easter colouring and drawing competition too

Get a colouring sheet from the Primary School or the church office, or draw your own picture of the resurrection, and drop them in at the church office by this Friday.