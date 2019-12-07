East Lindsey residents reminded to check bin collections over festive period

East Lindsey residents are being reminded to check their bin collection schedule for the Christmas and New Year period.

For some households there will be a change in collection day, as is usual at this time of year.

No collections will be made on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day meaning that some residents will have their waste collected on a different day. Several thousand of these collections will take place on a day earlier than normal, starting from Saturday December 21.

Residents should carefully check their waste collection calendar online at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/mywastecollections

If bins are not collected due to exceptional circumstances, such as severe weather conditions or vehicle breakdowns, residents are asked to leave their bins out and they will be collected as soon as possible.

Those without internet access can call 01507 601111.

Residents who subscribe to the Green Waste Service can put their Christmas Tree out for collection at the side of their green bin on the first green waste collection day after Christmas. The Council will collect one real tree per household, up to 6ft in height and 10cm trunk diameter. Visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/mywastecollections for further information.