East Lindsey District Council to repair ‘dangerous’ Horncastle footpath

Residents in Horncastle have welcomed confirmation that work will start next week on improving what many people claim, is a dangerous footpath.

The path runs alongside the River Bain and links Coning Street with the Tesco supermarket.

It has not been surfaced, leading to complaints about safety particularly during bad weather.

Now, East Lindsey District Council has confirmed work will start next Monday.

The Council said: “We’ll be laying a surface on this pathway which runs along the grass verge.

“The new footpath will protect the tree roots that run across the path and reinforce the existing pathway. “

Pensioner Irene Turner said: “The path has been dangerous for years. Even in good weather, you can trip over tree roots.

“The only alternative is to walk through the car park which is very busy and you never feel safe.”