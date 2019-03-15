East Lindsey District Council finish repairs to ‘dangerous’ footpath

A footpath which has been closed to the public since October last year has now be re-opened.

East Lindsey District Council closed the footpath, which runs alongside the Bain (Tesco) car park in Horncastle, after tree roots became exposed.

Residents and town councillors had previously complained about the footpath, which links Coning Street with the Tesco supermarket - with many leading calls for improvement works to be completed to make it safer and easier for residents to use.

Irene Turner previously said: “The path has been dangerous for years.

“Even in good weather, you can trip over tree roots.

“The only alternative is to walk through the car park which is very busy and you never feel safe.”

The Horncastle News first contacted the district council in February for an update as work was still ongoing.

At the time, ELDC said that a final inspection had to be carried out before the footpath could re-open.

Speaking on Monday, an ELDC spokesman confirmed that the work has now been completed so the footpath is open to the public once more.