East Lindsey Business Expo happening in Horncastle this week

Tomorrow, (Wednesday, November 7), is the day – come down to the East Lindsey Business Expo.

Pay a visit to Stanhope Hall in Horncastle between 10am – 4pm to meet some of the East Lindsey Business Award finalists alongside some of the County’s leading business support organisations.

Many businesses are providing special show offers and are eager to meet local residents.

Businesses are also invited to come along and network.

There is a series of specialist free workshops running throughout the day to cater to for all aspects of business from starting up, managing staff, making tax digital, marketing, recruitment and HR.

The event is managed by East Lindsey District Council who is keen to provide a platform for businesses to showcase and network together.

More details on the Business Expo can be found via: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/expo18.

If you are unable to attend the East Lindsey Business Expo, a second opportunity to meet like-minded businesses comes in the form of the bi-monthly Louth Networking event, which is run in partnership between East Lindsey District Council and The Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, on Friday, (November 9), at Louth’s Fairfield Enterprise Centre.

This month’s event is kindly sponsored by David O’Brien from Business Doctors, who will be providing a presentation on the support they offer.

Business Doctors specialise in supporting small and medium sized businesses, helping them to fulfil their true potential.

They are passionate about business with a genuine desire to help others.

Taken from MBA theory, they have developed a business growth model delivered with no nonsense, jargon free approach, designed to help businesses achieve their vision.

This event is free to attend but attendees must book their place in advance by visiting The Lincolnshire Chamber’s website and heading to the ‘Events’ section: www.lincs-chamber.co.uk.