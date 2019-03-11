The East Lindsey Business Awards are back for a third year, as East Lindsey District Council once again looks to celebrate the success of local businesses.

The 2018 awards showcased some of East Lindsey’s finest businesses and the award winners have been sharing what winning meant to them.

East Lindsey Business Awards EMN-190303-235224001

Richard Smith, CEO of Lincolnshire Aqua Park in Mablethorpe, and winner of the Best New Business Idea/Innovation was delighted with the accolade.

He said: “I started Lincolnshire Aqua Park because there was nothing like it in the area and I thought the East Lindsey Business Awards would help put us on the map.

“I put a lot of time and effort into making our application and I was so pleased to be presented with the award for Best New Business Idea.”

That sentiment was echoed by Charlotte Collins, manager at the Louth branch of Crofts Estate Agents, who took home the Excellence in Customer Care award.

She said: “We’ve entered the awards and won two years in a row.

“Winning the awards has been amazing for us.

“In a competitive market, it feels good to know that you are getting it right and people appreciate your hard work.”

As the awards return for 2019, there are a number of new award categories, including the District’s Favourite Market Trader Award, which launches in June and will be decided by public vote - giving the local community a chance to show recognition and appreciation to their favourite traders.

More information on how to get involved will be announced soon.

Nominations across all other categories are now open and businesses have until July 1, 2019, to enter, with the winners being crowned at the awards evening at Woodhall Spa’s Petwood Hotel on Friday, September 27.

Awards categories for the 2019 East Lindsey Business Awards are:

• Excellence in Customer Service

• Accommodation Provider of the Year

• Best New Business

• Independent Retailer of the Year

• Visitor Attraction of the Year

• Lifetime Achievement in Business

• Employer of the Year

• Food and Drink Business of the Year

• Apprentice/Young Entrepreneur of the Year

• Best New Product or Innovation

• People’s Choice Award – District’s Favourite Market Trader.

Businesses wishing to enter the awards should go to www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBA and complete a nomination form or call 01507 613119.

Following the nomination deadline, three finalists will be shortlisted for each category and invited to a judging day.

East Lindsey District Council is delighted to once again be working with delivery partner, the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce and media partner, JPI Media.

Businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities for the 2019 awards should visit the website for more information.