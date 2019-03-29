East Barkwith news

Gardeners, trips and dinner

Gardeners show - The annual spring show, open to paid up members of the Barkwith and District Gardeners Association and their family members, will be held in the village hall this Saturday, March 30.

There are classes for daffodils, produce, floral art, photography and handicrafts, with trophies for the members gaining most points in each section, with a Challenge Cup for the overall winner.

The show will be open to the public at 2.15pm once the judging has been completed.

Refreshments will be available.

Trips launch - Lovely weather is usually taken for granted on the days when Les Robinson arranges his coach trips for the members of the Barkwith and District Gardeners Association and friends, but no-one could have envisaged the perfect early spring day this year for the launch of his 2019 programme.

Assisted by his wife Joan, Les makes the arrangements almost 12 months in advance, consulting his many regular passengers on venues to ensure bookings before circulating lists and taking names.

On this occasion, it was a shorter journey than usual for the 58-strong party, but all enjoyed meeting up together following the brief winter break.

The first stop of the day was for breakfast, this time at Belton Garden Centre.

They then journeyed on across the road to Belton House, a National Trust property, where they were able to wander the extensive grounds admiring the masses of snowdrops.

The gardens, with lots to see, looked even more beautiful on such a delightfully sunny day.

All too soon they were homeward bound,

En route, there was a stop at the Cherry Tree in Sudbrooke, where they were booked in for a carvery meal.

Annual dinner - The Heneage Arms at Hainton was the chosen venue for the annual dinner for members of the Barkwith and District Gardeners Association and friends, who all enjoyed a very good two-course meal together.

Afterwards everyone sat back and was entertained by singing duo Bob and Rosie.